GoPro reports smaller loss on cost cuts

GoPro's launch of variants of its flagship Hero cameras has enabled the company to fight back intensifying competition from pocket-friendly smartphones with constantly improving cameras.
The company said it was able to cut operating expenses by $5 million in the quarter, which helped gross margins improve to 35% from 29% a year earlier.
The San Mateo, California-based company's net loss narrowed to $11 million, or 8 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $37.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3% to $292 million. Analysts on average had expected $302.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
