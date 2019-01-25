Google urges U.S. high court to end Oracle copyright case

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to free it from a billion-dollar copyright case brought by Oracle Corp that dates to 2010.

Google urged the high court to rule that its copying of Oracle's Java programming language to create the Android operating system was permissible under U.S. copyright law.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.