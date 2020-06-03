You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing

Business Reuters Jun 03, 2020 04:05:26 IST

Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users private internet browsing

(Reuters) - Google was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the internet search company of illegally invading the privacy of millions of users by tracking their internet use from browsers set in "private" browsing mode.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion, accusing the Alphabet Inc unit of illegally collecting information about what people are viewing online and where they are doing their browsing, through various applications and website plug-ins including Google Analytics and Google Ad Manager.

"Billions of times a day, Google causes computers around the world to report the real-time internet communications of hundreds of millions of people to Google," according to the complaint filed with the federal court in San Jose, California.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit said the proposed class likely includes "millions" of users, and seeks damages per user of $5,000 or three times actual damages, whichever is greater.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 04:05:26 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 02 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 02 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres