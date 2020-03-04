Google cancels its annual developer conference amid coronavirus concerns

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday that it has canceled its annual developer event, Google I/O, amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

"Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community," the company said.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

