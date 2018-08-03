You are here:
Goldman sees rising rates a drag on U.S. residential investing

Business Reuters Aug 03, 2018 00:05:24 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists said on Thursday rising mortgage rates would subtract 1 to 2 percentage points from U.S. residential growth over each of the next two years as they have already nicked the housing sector.

"While higher interest rates and tax reform should weigh on residential investment, the rate of homebuilding still looks somewhat low relative to demographic trends," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a research note.

Taking these factors into consideration, they projected residential investment to increase about 1 to 2 percent annually over the next few years.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 00:05 AM

