Goldman Sachs vice president charged with insider trading

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a vice president at Goldman Sachs Group Inc with insider trading.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Woojae Jung, 37, used confidential information to trade in the securities of 12 companies that were advised by the investment bank, making an illegal profit of more than $140,000.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.