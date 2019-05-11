Goldman Sachs nears deal to buy United Capital - WSJ

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is nearing a deal to buy investment management firm United Capital Financial Partners Inc for several hundred million dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would be Goldman's biggest since the financial crisis and could be announced as soon as Monday, the WSJ reported.

Goldman Sachs and United Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.