Goldman Sachs nears deal to buy United Capital

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is nearing a deal to buy boutique wealth management firm United Capital Financial Partners Inc for several hundred million dollars, a source told Reuters.

The deal would be Goldman's biggest since the financial crisis and could be announced as soon as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. United Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

United Capital is a California-based investment advisory firm with independent financial advisers based at around 90 offices in the United States managing roughly $23 billion of clients' money.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)

