Goldman Sachs CEO says chance of U.S. recession in 2019 'quite small': CNBC

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon told CNBC on Wednesday that the momentum of U.S. economic growth has slowed but there is little chance of a recession in 2019.

"The chance of recession in 2019 is quite small and the expansion should probably continue," Solomon said in an interview with CNBC https://cnb.cx/2DArHcr. Commenting on growth in China, he said it is still "reasonable" despite having slowed.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

