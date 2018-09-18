Goldman names Tim O'Neill as vice-chairman: memo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Tim O'Neill as its vice-chairman, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest top-level appointment ahead of David Solomon taking charge as chief executive officer of the Wall Street bank.

The appointment on Monday comes four days after Stephen Scherr was named as the bank's chief financial officer.

O'Neill, who joined Goldman in 1985 and became a partner in 1990, most recently was the co-head of the bank's investment management division.

Richard Gnodde, vice-chairman of the firm and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International, will also expand his responsibilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to include operations of the bank outside of North America, the memo said.

Gnodde, who joined Goldman in 1987, has spent almost 30 years in the investment banking division.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

