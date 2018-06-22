Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Gold up slightly as dollar drops; Russia buys bullion

Business Reuters Jun 22, 2018 01:05:18 IST

Gold up slightly as dollar drops; Russia buys bullion

By Renita D. Young and Pratima Desai

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The price of gold rose slightly on Thursday, lifted off an early six-month low as the U.S. dollar fell from an 11-month high, with traders saying they heard Russia had bid for bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,265.4 an ounce at 1501 GMT but off a low of $1,260.84, its weakest level since Dec. 19. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down $4, or 0.3 percent, at $1,270.50 per ounce.

"Gold started to pick up as the dollar weakened," said RJO Futures' Dan Pavilonis.

The dollar fell off an 11-month high against a basket of major currencies as the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's gauge of U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity fell to a near 1-1/2 year low, spurring profit-taking on the greenback.

Higher U.S. interest rates and the prospect of further rate hikes this year from the Federal Reserve have boosted the dollar to its highest since last July against a basket of major currencies <.DXY>. [FRX/]

Higher interest rates would encourage investors to sell gold, which earns nothing and costs money to store and insure.

A rising U.S. currency also sends a sell gold signal to funds that use numerical models because a strong dollar makes commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Even so, traders said they have seen gold purchases come from Russia.

"We’ve been hearing in the news over the last couple weeks that Russia has been buying more gold and selling U.S. Treasuries," Pavilonis added.

Russia could be attempting to shore up its currency because of falling crude oil prices, said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets.

"And also, they are a large producer of gold and they may be trying to stabilise the market," Gero added.

Meanwhile, holdings of U.S.-based gold-backed exchange traded funds have fallen since April.

"Uncertainty would normally fuel demand for gold as a safe haven, which we would see in the physically backed products, but instead we are seeing outflows from the U.S. products," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"From the perspective of a U.S. investor, focused on the domestic market and economy, the threat from trade tensions is much lower than in Europe. U.S. domestic consumption is a major driver of growth and there isn't a problem there."

Silver gained 0.4 percent at $16.33 an ounce, earlier falling to $16.16, its lowest since May 2.

Palladium lost 1.5 percent at $950, earlier sinking to $948.50, a seven-week low. Platinum slipped 0.1 percent at $866.10 per ounce .

(Editing by David Gregorio and David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores