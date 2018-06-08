Gold steady as investors wait for next week's Fed meeting

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices were largely unchanged on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of key events next week such as a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and a summit between the United States and North Korea.
FUNDAMENTALS
** Spot gold
** U.S. gold futures
** The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was little changed at 93.439. It fell to a three-week low in the previous session. [USD/]
** The U.S. dollar's dominance is forecast to fade soon, with any sudden change in expectations for the policies of other central banks posing the biggest risk, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed.
** Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations headed for a summit in Canada on Thursday more divided than at any time in the group's 42-year history, as U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies risk causing a global trade war and deep diplomatic schisms.
** Trump on Thursday held out the prospect of inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the White House if he deemed next week's summit a success while also signalling he was willing to walk away if he thought talks did not go well.
** The U.S. Fed will likely raise its target interest rate to above the rate of inflation for the first time in a decade next week, igniting a new debate: when to stop.
** The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to a further tightening in labour market conditions.
** The euro zone began the year with slower economic growth as fears of a trade war with the United States appeared to take their toll, official data showed on Thursday.
** Russian gold miner Polyus
** Spot silver
(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 07:05 AM