The MCX Gold futures for delivery in June increased by 0.42 percent and touched Rs 47,199 at 2:26 pm today (Thursday, 6 May).

As reported by NDTV, Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst with ThinkMarkets said that the dollar index bounced back last week and has generally risen this week. He added that this is providing some downward pressure on the gold prices.

As per Good Returns, in India, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold on 6 May is Rs 44,290 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 45,290.

The price of 22-carat gold in Delhi today is Rs 45,600 while 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,740 for 10 grams.

There has been an increase of Rs 110 in the price of 10 grams of gold in the National Capital.

The price of gold increased by Rs 10 for both of its qualities in Mumbai.

Ten grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold can be purchased in the city for Rs 44,290 and Rs 45,290, respectively.

Kolkata witnessed an increase of Rs 110 in the price of both the qualities of gold.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be bought for Rs 46,340 while 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,130.

In Chennai, the price increased by Rs 350 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 330 for the same quantity of 24-carat gold.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 44,500 in the city while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,490 today.

Internationally, the gold spot price was at $1,795.20 after an increase of $8.60 or 0.48 percent at 2:27 pm.

Silver prices in India increased by Rs 200 per kilogram. One kilogram of the metal is priced at Rs 69,900, as per Good Returns.

Silver is priced at Rs 69,900 in most of the major cities, while the price in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 74,200 per kg.