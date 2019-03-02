Gold sags on upbeat dollar, heads for worst week since November

By Arijit Bose

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a near five-week low on Friday, as the dollar recovered and global stock advances spurred risk-taking, pushing the metal towards its worst week in about four months.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,306.08 an ounce at 10:54 am ET (1554 GMT), having touched its lowest since Jan. 29 at $1,302.05 earlier. It is down about 1.8 percent so far this week, its biggest weekly decline since the week ending Nov. 9.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.6 percent to $1,307.80.

"The U.S. dollar index and two-year Treasury yields have moved up over the last couple of days and these factors have prompted people to take some profits (in gold)," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

"We are also seeing a continued reaction to Federal Reserve statements where hikes are still on the menu, given that data seems to be fairly strong in the United States."

A better-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data on Thursday boosted Treasury yields, making non-yielding bullion less attractive.

The data also helped boost the dollar to a 10-week high against the Japanese yen earlier in the session.

Also weighing on gold were higher global stocks, analysts said.

"After it (gold) failed last week to rise above $1,350, the gold price is nearing the psychologically important $1,300 per troy ounce mark again today," Commerzbank analysts said.

"Better sentiment on the stock markets and a reluctance by the physical gold investors are weighing on its price."

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, on Thursday fell to their lowest level since late December.

Palladium gained 0.8 percent to $1,555.67 an ounce. The metal had hit an all-time peak of $1,565.09 earlier this week and is headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains.

"The threat of a possible strike in South African mines is keeping the prices high," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of Heraeus Metal Management in New York.

"Even though it has been forestalled by the court of South Africa, the threat still exists, and until that threat is taken off the table we will see both platinum and palladium prices still strong."

Platinum fell 0.7 percent to $863.81, but is on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Silver fell 1.4 percent to $15.38 after hitting $15.32, a low last seen in late January. The metal was on track for its biggest weekly fall since the week of Nov. 9.

(Reporting by Arijit Bose and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

