Gold rises by Rs 31 to Rs 40,718 per 10 gram amid sharp rupee depreciation; silver declines by Rs 190

New Delhi: Gold on Thursday gained Rs 31 to Rs 40,718 per 10 gram in the national capital amid sharp rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

On Wednesday, it had closed at Rs 40,687 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 190 to Rs 35,444 per kg against the previous close of Rs 35,634 per kg.

"Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 31 thanks to sharp rupee depreciation and steady international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,482 per ounce and $11.97 per ounce, respectively.

Meanwhile, the domestic equity market continued to trade weak, with its BSE benchmark index trading over 500 points lower minutes before the final closing.

