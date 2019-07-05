Gold Rate After Budget 2019: Proposed import duty hike to make yellow metal, jewellery expensive in domestic market

New Delhi: The government on Friday proposed to increase import duty on gold and precious metal to 12.5 percent, a move which would make the yellow metal and jewellery expensive in the domestic market.

"It is proposed to increase custom duty on gold and other precious metals from 10 percent to 12.5 percent," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

The decision came at a time when the domestic jewellery industry was demanding a cut in the import duty.

The commerce ministry, too, had in past recommended for reduction in the duty.

The country's gold imports dipped about 3 percent in value terms to $32.8 billion during 2018-19. Dip in the imports expected to keep a lid on the current account deficit.

Total imports of the precious metal in 2017-18 had stood at $33.7 billion as against $27.5 billion in 2016-17 and $31.8 billion in 2015-16.

In volume terms, India imported 982 tonnes of the yellow metal in the previous financial year.

The imports in 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 were 955 tonne, 778 tonne and 968 tonne, respectively.

India is one of the largest gold importers in the world, and the imports mainly take care of demand from the jewellery sector.

Gems and jewellery exports declined 5.32 percent to $30.96 billion in 2018-19.

The country's current account deficit (CAD), the difference between outflow and inflow of foreign exchange in the current account, increased to $57.2 billion or 2.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2018-19 as against 1.8 percent in the previous year.

Follow full coverage of Union Budget 2019-20 here

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF BUDGET 2019

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.