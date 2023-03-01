Gold prices across India saw an increase today, 1 March 2023. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is being sold at Rs 56,120. One kilo of silver stands at a price of Rs 66,800. The value of precious yellow metal changes every day because of factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Let’s check out the current prices of gold across the nation. As per the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata costs Rs 51,450. In New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal costs Rs 51,600 and Rs 52,070, respectively. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,120 in Mumbai and Kolkata.

In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 56,800. In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 51,500. In Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,450. Ten grams of 24-carat of yellow metal is priced at Rs 56,120 in the above cities.

In other places like Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 51,450. In Mangalore, Mysore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,500. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 56,170 in the above cities. In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,600. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,270 in the above cities.

As per the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, fell by 0.21 percent to stand at Rs 55,641. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, rose by 0.19 percent to trade at Rs 64,745.

