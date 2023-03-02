Gold prices across India saw a hike on Thursday, 2 March, 2023. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the country costs Rs 56,290. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 66,800.

The rate of yellow metal changes on a daily basis because of factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Let’s see the current value of gold across the nation.

According to Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 51,600. In New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal is priced at Rs 51,750 and Rs 52,350, respectively.

On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 56,290 in Mumbai and Kolkata.

In Chennai, the amount of 24-carat precious metal is being bought and sold at Rs 57,110. In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,650. In Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,600. Ten grams of 24-carat of yellow metal costs Rs 56,290 in the above cities.

In other places such as Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,600. In Mangalore, Mysore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,650. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is priced at Rs 56,340 in the above cities.

In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,750. Meanwhile, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 56,440 in the above cities.

According to data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, slipped by 0.05 percent to trade at Rs 55,803. Silver futures, scheduled to mature on 5 May 2023, fell by 0.22 percent to stand at Rs 64,402.

