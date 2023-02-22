In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,730 today, 22 February. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 68,500. The price of gold fluctuates everyday due to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. As mentioned on the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 52,000. The same quantity of gold costs Rs 52,150 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,750. Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 56,730. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 57,550 in Chennai and Rs 56,880 in Delhi.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 52,150 and Rs 52,750, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,880 in Lucknow and Rs 57,550 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala, Pune, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,000. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 56,730 in these regions. In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,050. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 56,780 in the above cities.

As per the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, fell by 0.01 percent to stand at Rs 56,160. Silver futures, that will mature on 3 March 2023, dropped by 0.33 percent to Rs 65,836.

