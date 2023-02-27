Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,020; silver priced at Rs 66,800 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India costs Rs 56,020 today, 27 February. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 66,800. The rate of yellow metal changes every day because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Let’s have a look at the current gold prices across the country. According to the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at a price of 51,350. In New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal is valued at Rs 51,500 and Rs 52,010, respectively. As far as 10 grams of 24-carat gold prices are concerned, in Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of it is being traded at Rs 56,020.

In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 56,740. In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,400. In Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity costs Rs 51,350. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat of yellow metal is being procured at Rs 56,020 in the above cities.

In other places such as Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,350. In Patna, Mangalore, and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold Rs 51,400. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,070 in the above cities. In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,500. Meanwhile, the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,170.

In accordance with the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, fell by 0.14 per cent to trade at Rs 55,355. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, dropped 1.08 per cent to stand at Rs 63,833.

