In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 56,730 today, 23 February. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 68,800. The gold prices fluctuate on a daily basis because of factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata costs Rs 52,000. The same quantity of gold is being sold at Rs 52,150 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,750. When it comes to 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 56,730. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,550 in Chennai and Rs 56,880 in Delhi.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,150 and Rs 52,750, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 56,880 in Lucknow and Rs 57,550 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala, Pune, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,000. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,730 in these regions. In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,050. The same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,780 in the above cities.

In Aurangabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,000, while the same quantity is priced at Rs 52,050 in Rajkot. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,730 in Aurangabad and Rs 56,780 in Rajkot.

In Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,030, and valued at Rs 52,050 in Mysore. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 56,760 in Nashik and Rs 56,780 in Mysore.

In accordance with the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, dropped by 0.39 percent to trade at Rs 55,863. Silver futures that are going to mature on 3 March 2023, fell by 0.37 percent to stand at Rs 65,195.

