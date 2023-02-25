Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 56,510 today; silver at Rs 68,300 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,510 today, 25 February. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 68,300. The gold prices see fluctuations every day due to factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges. As per the data on the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,700. The same amount of gold is being sold at Rs 51,950 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,350. For 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 56,510. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 57,110 in Chennai and Rs 56,610 in Delhi.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,950 and Rs 52,350, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,610 in Lucknow and Rs 57,110 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala, Pune, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 51,700. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 56,510 in these regions. In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,850. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 56,560 in the above cities.

In Aurangabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,700, while the amount costs Rs 51,850 in Rajkot. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 56,510 in Aurangabad and Rs 56,560 in Rajkot.

In Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,700 while it is priced at Rs 51,850 in Mysore. The same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,450 in Nashik and Rs 56,560 in Mysore.

According to the data available on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, declined by 0.31 per cent to stand at Rs 55,416. Silver futures, maturing on 3 March 2023, dropped by 1.4 per cent to trade at Rs 63,450.

