Gold prices fall Rs 260 to Rs 33,110 per 10 gram on weak demand from local jewellers; silver drops too

New Delhi: Sluggish demand from local jewellers pulled down gold prices by Rs 260 to Rs 33,110 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, All India Sarafa Association said.

Silver too dropped Rs 130 to Rs 39,170 per kg on low offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said gold faltered as buying by local jewellers saw a dip, though a positive trend overseas capped the fall.

Globally, gold was trading higher at $1,303.18 per ounce while silver held steady at $15.35 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity shed Rs 260 to Rs 33,110 and Rs 32,940 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready saw a fall of Rs 130 to Rs 39,170 per kg and weekly-based delivery shed Rs 319 to Rs 38,342 per kg.

Price for a lot of 100 silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 80,000 for purchase and Rs 81,000 for sale.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.