Business Press Trust of India Jan 28, 2020 16:13:17 IST

  • Gold on Tuesday fell by Rs 162 to Rs 41,294 per 10 gram in the national capital amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities

  • Silver prices also dropped by Rs 657 to Rs 47,870 per kg from the previous close of Rs 48,527 per kg

  • In the international market also, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,579 per ounce and $18 per ounce, respectively

New Delhi: Gold on Tuesday fell by Rs 162 to Rs 41,294 per 10 gram in the national capital amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

On Monday, the precious metal had closed at Rs 41,456 per 10 gram.

Gold prices fall Rs 162 to Rs 41,294 per 10 gram amid rupee appreciation; silver tumbles Rs 657

Representational image. Reuters

Silver prices also dropped by Rs 657 to Rs 47,870 per kg from the previous close of Rs 48,527 per kg.

"Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi fell by Rs 162 pressured by rupee appreciation. The spot rupee was trading around 11 paisa stronger against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In early trade on Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 71.37 against the US dollar.

In the international market also, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,579 per ounce and $18 per ounce, respectively.

"Global investors are weighing the effect of China's coronavirus outbreak," he added.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 16:13:17 IST

