Gold price today: Rates see a decline in major cities; know latest figures
According to the MCX data, the gold futures dropped by 0.24 per cent to stand at Rs 58,900 and silver futures dropped by 0.25 per cent to Rs 70,411
Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India has dropped to a price of Rs 59,440 today, 29 March. One kilogram of silver is being traded at a price of Rs 73,000. The prices of gold changes every day due to factors including making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 54,640 in New Delhi. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 59,600 in the city. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat purity costs Rs 55,090, while the same amount of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 60,100 in the city.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,490. Ten grams of 24-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 59,440 in the above cities. In Pune, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 54,490. The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at a value of Rs 59,440 in the above regions.
In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,640. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being bought and sold at Rs 59,600 in the above regions. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,550. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 59,500 in the above cities.
In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal stands at a price of Rs 54,640. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 59,600 in the above cities. In Berhampur and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,490. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 59,440 in the above areas.
In Sambalpur and Amravati, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,490. The same amount of 10 grams of 24-carat precious metal is being procured at Rs 59,440 in the above regions.
Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) revealed that the gold futures, which are maturing on 5 April 2023, dropped by 0.24 per cent to stand at Rs 58,900. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May this year, dropped by 0.25 per cent to stand at a price of Rs 70,411.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 60,320; silver at Rs 72,100 per kilo
In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,060. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,880 in the above cities
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 59,730; silver at Rs 73,300 per kilo
According to the MCX data, gold futures fell by 0.4 per cent to Rs 59,035 and silver futures dropped by 0.25 per cent to stand at Rs 70,233
Gold price today: Rates see a fall in major cities; check latest prices
According to the MCX data, the gold futures rose 0.15 per cent to stand at Rs 58,615 and silver futures went up by 0.06 per cent to trade at Rs 69,965