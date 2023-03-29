Gold price today: Rates see a decline in major cities; know latest figures

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India has dropped to a price of Rs 59,440 today, 29 March. One kilogram of silver is being traded at a price of Rs 73,000. The prices of gold changes every day due to factors including making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 54,640 in New Delhi. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 59,600 in the city. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat purity costs Rs 55,090, while the same amount of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 60,100 in the city.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,490. Ten grams of 24-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 59,440 in the above cities. In Pune, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 54,490. The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at a value of Rs 59,440 in the above regions.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,640. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being bought and sold at Rs 59,600 in the above regions. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,550. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 59,500 in the above cities.

In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal stands at a price of Rs 54,640. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 59,600 in the above cities. In Berhampur and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,490. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 59,440 in the above areas.

In Sambalpur and Amravati, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,490. The same amount of 10 grams of 24-carat precious metal is being procured at Rs 59,440 in the above regions.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) revealed that the gold futures, which are maturing on 5 April 2023, dropped by 0.24 per cent to stand at Rs 58,900. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May this year, dropped by 0.25 per cent to stand at a price of Rs 70,411.

