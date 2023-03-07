Gold price today, 7 March: Rates see a dip in India, check cost in your city

The price of gold in India saw a fall today, 7 March. Ten grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,540. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 67,000. The yellow metal’s rate fluctuates every day because of factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Let’s look at the present gold prices in the country. According to Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata stands at a price of Rs 51,840. In New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of the 22-carat valuable metal is priced at 51,940 and Rs 52,490, respectively. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 56,540 in Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same quantity of the 24-carat precious metal is being bought and sold at Rs 57,260.

In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,890. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 56,590 in the above cities. In Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat costs Rs 51,840. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,540 in the above cities.

In Mangalore, Mysore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,890. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,590 in the above cities. In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,940. The same amount of 24-carat valuable metal costs Rs 56,690 in the three cities.

As per the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, increased by 0.07 per cent to stand at Rs 55,762. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, went down by 0.11 per cent to trade at Rs 64,330.

