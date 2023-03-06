Gold price today, 6 March: Rates remain stable across India, check cost in your city

The prices of gold in India saw no changes today, 6 March. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 56,550. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 66,900. The price of the precious metal changes daily owing to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Let’s see the current gold rates across the country. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,850. In New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of the 22-carat precious metal costs Rs 51,950 and Rs 52,510, respectively.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at a price of 56,550 in Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same quantity of the 24-carat valuable metal is being traded at Rs 57,280.

In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,900. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 56,600 in the above cities. In Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 51,850. Ten grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,550 in the above cities.

In Mangalore, Mysore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,900. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is trading at Rs 56,600 in the above cities. In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 51,950. The same amount of 24-carat valuable metal is valued at Rs 56,550 in the three cities.

As per the data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, maturing on 5 April 2023, went up by 0.44 per cent to trade at a price of Rs 55,967. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, rose by 0.79 per cent to stand at Rs 64,912.

