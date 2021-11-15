Gold price today: 10 grams of yellow metal at Rs 49,290; silver trades at Rs 67,200 per kg

The gold futures prices fell to Rs 49,214.00, declining by 0.26 percent, as per Multi Commodity Exchange data. As for silver, the futures incurred a loss of 0.87 percent, falling to Rs 66,562

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 49,290 today, 15 November, increasing by Rs 10 as compared to yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 49,280. Meanwhile, silver rate remained the same since yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 67,200 for one kg.

Due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes, the price of gold alters daily throughout the country.

Check the rate of gold in top Indian cities:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,050, while in Mumbai, the yellow metal is being procured at Rs 48,290 for the same quantity. Whereas in Chennai, the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 46,560 for 10 grams and in Kolkata 22-carat gold for the same quantity can be bought for Rs 48,550 today.

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased in Mumbai at Rs 49,290 and in New Delhi at Rs 52,420, respectively. The rate of the same quantity in Chennai is Rs 50,790 while in Kolkata, for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 51,250.

Looking into other cities, the selling price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Pune and Ahmedabad is Rs 50,620 and Rs 50,280, respectively. Furthermore, the obtaining price of 22-carat gold in these two popular cities stands at Rs 47,290 and Rs 47,280.

According to recent data, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,110 today in Hyderabad. For the same quantity, it is being retailed at Rs 50,190 for 24-carat.

Additionally, the revised data coming in from Kerala reveals that 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,190 today and the purchasing price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,110. However, in Lucknow, the value of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,700 for 10 grams.

