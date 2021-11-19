Gold price today: 10 grams of gold touches Rs 49,100, silver sold at Rs 66,300 per kg

In the national capital- New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,050 while for the same quantity in the financial capital- Mumbai, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,100

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold touched Rs 49,100 today, 19 November, in the country, marking a decline of Rs 370 when compared to yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 49,470. Meanwhile, one kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 66,300 after observing a fall of Rs 100 from yesterday’s trading price, which was Rs 66,400.

The rate of the much-in-demand metal changes daily due to its state taxes, excise duty and making charges that take place throughout the country.

Find here the rate of gold in top Indian cities of the country:

In the national capital- New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,050 while for the same quantity in the financial capital- Mumbai, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,100. Likewise, in Kolkata, 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,300 for 10 grams today. In Chennai, the precious metal is being bought for 10 grams at Rs 46,340.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and New Delhi is being purchased at Rs 49,100 and Rs 52,420, respectively. Additionally, in Kolkata, the purchasing price for the same quantity is Rs 51,000 while in Chennai, ten grams of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 50,550 today.

Witnessing other important cities, the securing price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Surat is Rs 50,180 and Rs 50,680, respectively. Furthermore, the same quantity of 22-carat gold in these two cities is currently positioned at Rs 46,000 and Rs 47,680.

From Hyderabad, the latest update shows that 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,180. While, for the same quantity 22-carat gold, is being traded at Rs 46,000 from the same city.

Meanwhile, fresh data from Kerala reveals that 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 50,180 today while the procuring rate of 22-carat gold for the same amount is Rs 46,000. However, in Chandigarh, 24-carat gold is costing Rs 50,100 for 10 grams.

As per the latest updates from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures price fell to Rs 49,068.00, declining by 0.45 percent while for silver the futures witnessed a fall of 1.05 percent, diminishing to Rs 65,925.00.