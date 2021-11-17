Gold price today: 10 grams of gold sold at Rs 49,360, silver trades at Rs 66,800 per kg

In Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,300. While for the same quantity in Mumbai, the same is being traded at Rs 48,360.

Gold Price Today: The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 49,360 today, 17 November, after a rise of Rs 430 when compared to yesterday’s procuring price, which was Rs 48,930. Meanwhile, silver witnessed a fall of Rs 400 in its amount from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 66,800 for one kilogram. So currently, the precious metal is being traded at Rs 66,400 per kg.

The yellow metal’s price varies daily due to its state taxes, making charges, and excise duty throughout the country.

Below is the rate of gold in top Indian cities:

In the national capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,300. While for the same quantity in Mumbai, the same is being traded at Rs 48,360. Similarly, in Chennai, the much-in-demand gold is being purchased at Rs 46,500 for 10 grams. However, in Kolkata 22-carat gold for the same quantity is valued at Rs 48,750 today.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 52,670 and Rs 49,360 in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively. Moreover, the rate in Kolkata of the same quantity is Rs 51,450 while in Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is traded at Rs 50,730 today.

Looking at other cities, the purchasing price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Patna and Mysore is Rs 50,850 and Rs 50,350, respectively. Furthermore, the price of obtaining 10 grams of 22-carat gold in these two cities stands at Rs 47,520 and Rs 46,150.

With the latest update from Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,350. While, for the same quantity 22-carat gold, is being bought at Rs 46,150.

Even revised data from Kerala reveals that 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 50,350 today while the purchasing rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,150. However, in Chandigarh, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,100.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, it shows that silver futures witnessed a gain of 0.27 percent, rising to Rs 66,413.00 while for gold, the futures price rose to Rs 49,090.00, with a rise of 0.11 percent.