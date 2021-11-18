Gold price today: 10 grams of gold reaches Rs 49,480, silver sold at Rs 66,300 per kg

Gold Price Today: In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,480. While for the same quantity in the national capital, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,240.

Gold Price Today: The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country reached Rs 49,480 today, 18 November, with a rise of Rs 10 when compared to yesterday’s selling price, which was Rs 49,470. Whereas, silver is being sold at Rs 66,300 for one-kilogram post witnessing a fall of Rs 100 from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 66,400.

The price of the much-in-demand metal differs daily due to its making charges, excise duty and state taxes taking place throughout the country.

Check here the rate of gold in top Indian cities:

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,480. While for the same quantity in the national capital, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,240. Similarly, in Chennai, the precious metal is being bought at Rs 46,260 for 10 grams. Nevertheless, in Kolkata for the same quantity 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,740 today.

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 52,410 and Rs 49,480, respectively. Likewise, the purchasing price in Kolkata of the same quantity is Rs 51,440 while in Chennai, 10 grams of the much in demand gold is being traded at Rs 50,460 today.

Observing other cities, the procuring price in Lucknow and Coimbatore for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,110 and Rs 50,460, respectively. Moreover, the same quantity of 22-carat gold in these two cities stands at Rs 47,100 and Rs 46,260.

The latest updates from Hyderabad show that 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being bought at Rs 50,060. While, 22-carat gold for the same quantity, is being sold at Rs 46,890 for the same city.

Fresh or revised data from Kerala tells that ten grams of 24-carat gold are being vented at Rs 50,070 today while the acquiring rate of 22-carat gold for the same amount is Rs 45,890. However, in Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is costing Rs 50,800.

According to the latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures price fell to Rs 49,194.00, declining by 0.20 percent while for silver the futures witnessed a fall of 0.45 percent, declining to Rs 66,324.00.