Gold price today: 10 grams of gold priced at Rs 48,360, silver reaches Rs 62,300 per kg

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the country touched Rs 48,360 today, 17 December, after witnessing a rise of Rs 10 when compared to yesterday’s purchasing price, which was Rs 48,350. Whereas, silver is being bought and sold at Rs 62,300 for one kilogram following a rise of Rs 900 from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 61,400.

Throughout the country, the rate of the much-in-demand metal differs every day due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

Below is the rate of gold in top Indian cities on 17 December:

In the national capital- New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,150. Meanwhile, for the same quantity in Mumbai, 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,360. Similarly, in Chennai and Kolkata, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 45,460 and Rs 47,410 for 10 grams.

According to the Good Returns website, 24-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai is being vented at Rs 51,430 and Rs 48,360, for 10 grams, respectively. Likewise, in Kolkata, the purchasing price of the same quantity is Rs 50,110 while in Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 49,600 today.

Looking into other cities, the procuring price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Coimbatore and Lucknow is Rs 49,600 and Rs 49,910, respectively. Additionally, the same quantity of 22-carat gold in these two cities currently stand at Rs 45,460 and Rs 46,010.

However, the latest updates from Hyderabad reveal that 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,430 for 10 grams. While 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 45,310 for the same quantity in the same city.

As per revised data from Kerala, ten grams of 24-carat gold are being sold at Rs 49,430 today while for the same quantity, the acquiring rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,310. Then, in Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,200.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data show that the gold futures price rose to Rs 48,717.00, after rising by 0.15 percent. However, silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.05 percent, declining to Rs 62,116.00.