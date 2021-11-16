Gold price today: 10 grams of gold at Rs 48,920; silver trading at Rs 66,600 per kg

The Multi Commodity Exchange data reveals that gold futures price rose to Rs 49,350.00, with a rise of 0.11 percent while silver’s futures too witnessed a gain of 0.49 percent, rising to Rs 66,890.00

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold touched Rs 48,920 today, 16 November, after a decline of Rs 10 as compared to yesterday’s purchasing price which was Rs 49,930. Whereas, silver witnessed a rise of Rs 200 in its rate from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 67,400 for one kilogram. Currently, silver is being sold at Rs 66,600 per kg.

Throughout the country, the price of gold alters daily due to its making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

Find here the rate of gold in top Indian cities:

In the national capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,240, while for the same quantity in Mumbai, the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 47,920. Similarly, in Kolkata, 10 grams of gold is being purchased at Rs 48,690, while, in Chennai 22-carat gold for the same quantity is being bought for Rs 46,300 today.

According to the Good Returns website, in Mumbai 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,920. In New Delhi, 24-carat gold for the same quantity is being traded for Rs 52,610. Additionally, the price in Chennai of the same quantity is Rs 50,510 while in Kolkata, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,390 today.

Taking a look at other cities, the market price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Lucknow and Patna is Rs 49,690 and Rs 50,840, respectively. Also, the procuring price of 22-carat gold in these two cities stands at Rs 46,690 and Rs 47,510.

As per recent data, in Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,060 today. While, for the same quantity 22-carat gold, is being vended at Rs 45,890.

Moreover, fresh data from Kerala reveals that 24-carat of precious metal is being sold at Rs 50,060 today while the buying price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,890. However, in Jaipur, for 10 grams, the cost of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,490.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures price rose to Rs 49,350.00, with a rise of 0.11 percent while silver’s futures too witnessed a gain of 0.49 percent, rising to Rs 66,890.00.