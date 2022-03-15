Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat valued at Rs 52,460; silver trades at Rs 69,000 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold for Rs 48,090

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,460, today, 15 March, after a drop of Rs 10 from yesterday’s price of Rs 52,470. One kilo of silver is currently priced at Rs 69,000, following a fall of Rs 1,000 from yesterday’s market value of Rs 70,000.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors like excise duties, making charges and state taxes. Below is the recent gold rate from few Indian cities on 15 March.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold for Rs 48,090. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 48,680 in Chennai.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are being bought and sold at Rs 52,460. The same quantity of 24-carat gold in Chennai is currently priced at Rs 53,110.

In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,240. The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the three cities is Rs 52,610.

Coming to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,090. Similarly, in Mysore, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being bought and sold for Rs 48,090 today. The 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,460 in all the above areas.

In Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,170 and Rs 48,150 respectively. Moreover, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 52,630 in Vadodara and Rs 52,520 in Ahmedabad. In Coimbatore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,110, while the same quantity of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,680.

Recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, declined by 0.71 percent to Rs 51,909.00. Additionally, silver futures also witnessed a drop of 0.68 percent and currently stand at Rs 68,442.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.