Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat trades at Rs 51,820; silver at Rs 60,600 per kilo

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold on 2 June stands at Rs 51,820 in India after a fall of Rs 280 from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 60,600 following a drop of Rs 1,000.

Due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges, the price of the much in demand metal alters every day. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Thursday, 2 June:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai, are being procured at Rs 47,500, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of yellow metal is being obtained in Chennai at Rs 47,400.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is being sold in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 51,820. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,710 in Chennai.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,550 and Rs 47,650, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,870 in Pune and Rs 51,970 in Lucknow.

In areas like Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,500. In Mysore, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 47,500. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above regions is valued at Rs 51,820.

In Nashik and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,550 and Rs 47,650 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,870 in Nashik and Rs 51,970 in Jaipur.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,400 in Madurai and Rs 47,650 in Chandigarh. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,710 in Madurai and Rs 51,970 in Chandigarh.

As per the revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, set to mature on 5 August this year, increased by 0.09 percent to Rs 50,895.00. Silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.76 percent and reached Rs 61,590.00.