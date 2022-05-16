Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat trades at Rs 50,450; silver at Rs 59,400 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,250 in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The price of 24-carat gold in the three metros is Rs 50,450

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 16 May, in India remained steady at Rs 50,450, with no change from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 59,400, witnessing no change from yesterday’s price.

The price of the yellow metal alters every day due to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Monday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,250 in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being bought in Chennai at Rs 47,370.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being obtained at Rs 50,450 in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,670 in Chennai.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,320 and Rs 46,410 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,520 in Pune and Rs 50,610 in Jaipur.

In regions including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,250. Similarly, in Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 46,250. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,450 in all the above areas.

In Nashik and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,320 and Rs 46,300 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,520 in Nashik and Rs 50,500 in Surat.

In Coimbatore and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,370 and Rs 46,410. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,670 in Coimbatore and Rs 50,610 in Chandigarh.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.53 per cent to Rs 49,909.00. While Silver futures witnessed a rise of 1.07 per cent and reached Rs 59,382.00.

