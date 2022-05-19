Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat trades at Rs 50,290; silver at Rs 61,000 per kilo

According to MCX, gold futures fell 0.08 per cent to Rs 50,180.00 and silver futures declined 0.19 per cent to reach Rs 60,661.00

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 19 May, reached Rs 50,290 after witnessing a fall of Rs 490. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 61,000, following a decline of Rs 550 from yesterday’s price of Rs 61,550.

The price of gold differs every day due to significant factors including making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Thursday, 19 May:

In New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,100, as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,390.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is being acquired at Rs 50,290 in Mumbai and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold in New Delhi at Rs 50,790 and Rs 51,700 in Chennai.

In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,160 and Rs 46,250 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,380 in Ahmedabad and Rs 50,440 in Lucknow.

In regions of Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,100. Similarly, in Vijayawada, Mysore, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 46,100. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,290 in all the above areas.

In Surat and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,160 and Rs 46,180, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,380 in Surat and Rs 50,370 in Patna.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,250, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 50,440 in both the cities.

According to recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, declined 0.08 per cent to Rs 50,180.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, fell 0.19 per cent to reach Rs 60,661.00.

