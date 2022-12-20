The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 54,100 today, 20 December in India after a decline of Rs 10 in yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 69,300 following a drop of Rs 200. The price of the yellow metal alters daily due to significant factors including excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 49,590. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being traded at Rs 49,740 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,720.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 54,100. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 55,180 in Chennai and Rs 54,250 in the national capital.

In Coimbatore and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 50,720 and Rs 49,740, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought at Rs 55,180 in Coimbatore and Rs 54,250 in Lucknow.

In Jaipur, Gurgaon, and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 49,740. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities is valued at Rs 54,250.

In Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,640. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,150 in all the above cities.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,590. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 54,100 in both places.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.30 percent to Rs 54,422.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also witnessed a rise of 0.17 percent to Rs 67,627.00.

