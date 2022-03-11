Gold Price today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 52,580; silver at Rs 69,400 per kilo

The rate of the much-in-demand yellow metal differs daily due to factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Here are the current gold rates from some Indian cities across the country:

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 11 March reached Rs 52,580 in India after a fall of Rs 1,750 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 54,330. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 69,400 following a drop of Rs 1,800 from yesterday’s price of Rs 71,200.

The rate of the much-in-demand yellow metal differs daily due to factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Here are the current gold rates from some Indian cities across the country:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 48,200. While in Chennai, the same amount of the precious yellow metal is priced at Rs 48,850.

Coming to the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being sold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 52,580. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 53,290, today in Chennai.

In Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,200. Likewise, in cities including Vijayawada, Mysore and Bhubaneshwar, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is also rated at Rs 48,200. However, the same quantity of 24-carat gold in all the above regions is being traded at Rs 52,580.

In Ahmedabad, Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,240, Rs 48,250 and Rs 48,280, respectively. Whereas, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,630 in Pune, Rs 52,660 in Vadodara and Rs 52,620 in Ahmedabad, today.

Looking into Chandigarh, Surat and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,350, Rs 48,240 and Rs 48,250, respectively. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,730 in Chandigarh, Rs 52,620 in Surat and Rs 52,630 in Nashik.

An updated list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, which are going to mature on 5 April, this year, increased by 0.77 percent and reached Rs 53.150.00. Silver futures also observed a rise of 1.17 percent and currently settled at Rs 70,390.00. They are set to mature on 5 May, 2022.