Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 52,370; silver sold at Rs 71,000 per kilo

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 8 April, is priced at Rs 52,370. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 71,000 after a whopping rise of Rs 4,800 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 66,200.

The price of the yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Friday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,010 today, in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 48,600 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 52,380 in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 53,020 in Chennai, today.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,110 and Rs 48,160, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,480 in Nagpur and Rs 52,530 in Chandigarh.

In Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,010, today. Additionally, in Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 48,010.

However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above regions is being retailed at Rs 52,380.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,110 and Rs 48,090, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is for Rs 52,480 in Pune and Rs 52,230 in Ahmedabad.

In other cities including Lucknow and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,160 and Rs 48,090, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available at Rs 52,530 in Lucknow and Rs 52,230 in Surat.

An updated list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.54 percent to Rs 51,875.00. Silver futures also observed a rise of 0.70 percent to reach Rs 66,770.00.