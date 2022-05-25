Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 52,100; silver at Rs 62,000 per kg

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,910 and Rs 47,830 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,250 in Chandigarh and Rs 52,170 in Surat.

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,100 today, 25 May, after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 52,090. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 62,000 after witnessing an increase of Rs 400 from yesterday’s procuring price of Rs 61,600.

The price of the precious yellow metal changes daily owing to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Wednesday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,760, in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same quantity of yellow metal is being sold in Chennai at Rs 48,360.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being retailed at Rs 52,100 in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,760 in Chennai.

In Mysore, Vishakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 47,760. In regions such as Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 47,760. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 52,100 in all the above areas.

In Nashik and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,810 and Rs 48,360 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,150 in Nashik and Rs 52,760 in Madurai.

In Ahmedabad and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,830 and Rs 47,810. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,170 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,150 in Nagpur.

A revised chart from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.51 percent to Rs 51,165.00. Silver futures, also rose by 1.12 percent to reach Rs 61,987.00.