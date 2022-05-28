Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 52,090; silver at Rs 62,150 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures this year increased by 0.11 per cent to Rs 50,928.00 and silver futures observed a rise of 0.62 per cent and settled at Rs 62,179.00

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 28 May is Rs 52,090 in India after a rise of Rs 110 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,980. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 62,150 following an increase of Rs 650 from yesterday's procuring value of Rs 61,500.

The rate of the yellow metal changes daily owing to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Saturday:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,750, in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,800.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious metal in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi is being retailed at Rs 52,090. While, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 52,150.

In Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,780, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,190 in Patna and Rs 52,120 in Surat.

In Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 47,750. In Mangalore, Mysore, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,750. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,090 in all the above areas.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,900 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,190 in Nashik and Rs 52,240 in Chandigarh.

In Coimbatore and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,800, and Rs 47,850. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 52,150 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,190 in Pune.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year increased by 0.11 per cent to Rs 50,928.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July 2022 also observed a rise of 0.62 per cent and settled at Rs 62,179.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.