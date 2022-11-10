Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 51,670; silver at Rs 61,700 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,670 today, 10 November in India with a rise of Rs 620 from yesterday’s purchasing value of Rs 51,050. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 61,700 following a rise of Rs 850. The rate of yellow metal changes daily due to factors including excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,360. The same amount of prized metal is being acquired for Rs 47,460 in New Delhi and Rs 48,150 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 51,670. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed for Rs 52,530 in Chennai and Rs 51,770 in New Delhi.

https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/#Indian+Major+Cities+Gold+Rates+Today

In Bengaluru and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,410 and Rs 47,360, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought for Rs 51,720 in Bengaluru and Rs 51,670 in Kerala.

In Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,360. In Mysore, Surat, and Mangalore, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 47,410. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar is priced at Rs 51,670. In Mysore, Surat, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,720.

In Patna and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,390 and Rs 48,200 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 51,690 in Patna, while in Madurai, it is being traded at Rs 52,580.

In Chandigarh and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,460 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,770 in both cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, jumped 0.09 percent to Rs 51,553.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, saw a drop of -0.40 percent to Rs 61,316.00.

https://www.mcxindia.com

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.