Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 50,510; silver at Rs 55,600 per kilo

In India, the value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 20 July has reached Rs 50,510, with a rise of Rs 120 from yesterday’s price of Rs 50,390. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 55,600, witnessing a fall of Rs 400 in its procuring price, which was Rs 56,000 yesterday.

The rate of the much-in-demand metal differs daily due to major factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Wednesday, 20 July:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata at a price of Rs 46,300 as per the Good Returns website. Whereas, the same quantity of the desired metal is being bought and sold at Rs 46,580 in Chennai.

As far as the 24-carat gold rates are concerned, 10 grams of this valuable metal in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai is priced at Rs 50,510. In Chennai, the same quantity is being traded at Rs 50,810.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has a market value of Rs 46,380 and Rs 46,500 respectively. The value of the same amount of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 50,600 in Pune and Rs 50,730 in Lucknow.

In Vishakhapatnam, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,300, while in Mysore, Bengaluru and Mangalore, the same amount is valued at Rs 46,350. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad is being sold at a price of Rs 50,510. In Bengaluru, Mysore and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 50,570.

In Coimbatore and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,580 and Rs 46,370, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is sold at Rs 50,810 in Coimbatore and Rs 50,550 in Surat.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at an amount of Rs 46,500. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 50,730 in both the above cities.

According to the revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures - which are set to mature on 5 August this year - dropped by 0.09 percent to Rs 50,318.00. Silver futures - which are expected to mature on 5 September - also witnessed a decline of 0.66 percent and settled at Rs 55,722.00.

