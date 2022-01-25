Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat touches Rs 49,650; silver stands at Rs 64,700 per kilo

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital stands at Rs 47,650 and the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is also priced at Rs 47,650 in the financial capital.

In India, the trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold touched Rs 49,650 today, 25 January, after a rise of Rs 130 from yesterday’s obtaining price which was Rs 49,520. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being procured at Rs 64,700 after a drop of Rs 200 from yesterday's obtaining price that was Rs 64,900.

The price of the yellow metal fluctuates daily owing to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. Below is the rate of gold in major Indian cities today:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital stands at Rs 47,650 and the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is also priced at Rs 47,650 in the financial capital. In Kolkata and Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,800 and Rs 45,830, as per the Good Returns website.

As for 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the metal in New Delhi and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 51,980 and Rs 49,650, respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 50,000 and Rs 50,500 for the same quantity.

In Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat purity currently stands at Rs 46,780 and Rs 47,400, today. While 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,320 and Rs 49,920 in both the above cities.

In Chandigarh and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,500 and Rs 45,490 whereas the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,500 and Rs 49,630, respectively.

In other cities including Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 49,630. For the same amount, 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 45,490 in both the southern cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data show that gold futures, which are set to mature on 4 February this year, rose by 0.73 percent to Rs 48,599.00 while silver futures are set to mature on 4 March, declined by 1.26 percent to Rs 63,987.