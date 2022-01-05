Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat touches Rs 49,250; silver stands at Rs 62,300 for one kilo

According to the Good Returns website, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 49,250 while for the same quantity in New Delhi, the price is Rs 51,320

Ten grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 49,250 in India today, 5 January, observing a fall of Rs 10, compared to yesterday’s purchasing price, which was Rs 49,260. Furthermore, one kilo of silver is being procured at Rs 62,300, witnessing a rise of Rs 600 from yesterday’s purchasing price that was Rs 61,700.

Every day, gold price varies due to important factors such as state taxes, excise duty and making charges. Here is a list of gold rates recorded in a few metro cities on 5 January:

In the national capital (New Delhi) and financial capital (Mumbai), 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,040 and Rs 47,250. On the other hand, in Kolkata and Chennai, the price of the yellow metal for the same quantity touched Rs 47,090 and Rs 45,160, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata and Chennai, the much-in-demand metal is traded at Rs 49,790 and Rs 49,220, today.

Looking into other cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 48,980 for 10 grams and 22-carat of gold is being purchased at Rs 44,890 in both the cities. Furthermore, in Patna and Nagpur, 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,110 and Rs 47,250, today. However, 24-carat gold has reached Rs 48,620 and Rs 49,250 in these two cities.

Moreover, in Kerala, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,890 for 10 grams and 24-carat gold for the same quantity is being procured at Rs 48,980. In Jaipur and Lucknow, 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,240 and Rs 45,790 for 10 grams. The value of 24-carat gold in the two northern cities is Rs 49,490 and Rs 48,690.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that the value of silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.82 percent to reach Rs 62,247.00 while gold futures rose by 0.49 percent and reached Rs 47,950.00.

