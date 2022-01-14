Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat touches Rs 49,100; silver stands at Rs 62,000 per kilo

In New Delhi and Mumbai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are bought and sold at Rs 46,960 and Rs 47,110 as per the Good Returns website.

The trading price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 49,100 today, 14 January, after witnessing a rise of Rs 160 from yesterday’s vending price that was Rs 48,940. On the other hand, silver is being purchased at Rs 62,000 for one kilo after observing a drastic fall of Rs 3000 from yesterday’s procuring price which was Rs 65,000.

Every day the price of the precious yellow metal changes due to significant factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. Here is a list of gold rates in a few major Indian cities on 14 January:

In New Delhi and Mumbai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are bought and sold at Rs 46,960 and Rs 47,110 as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai and Kolkata, the price of the precious yellow metal can be procured at Rs 45,190 and Rs 47,210 for the same quantity.

As of 24-carat gold rate, 10 grams in the national capital and financial capital is being sold at Rs 51,220 and Rs 49,100. The much-in-demand metal is being vended in the city of joy and city of temples at Rs 50,000 and Rs 48,200 respectively for 10 grams.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is traded at Rs 49,100 and 22-carat of purity is being purchased at Rs 45,000 in both these southern cities for the same quantity.

In Patna and Nagpur, 22-carat gold is currently sold at Rs 46,330 and Rs 47,100 for 10 grams. However, the price of 24-carat gold for the same quantity in both these cities stands at Rs 48,840 and Rs 49,100. In God’s own country - Kerala, 22-carat purity can be traded at Rs 45,000 for 10 grams while 24-carat gold is procured at Rs 49,100.

Fresh updates from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data show that the value of silver futures increased by 0.12 percent and stands at Rs 61,928.00 while gold futures saw a drip by 0.16 percent in value and reached Rs 47,730.00.

