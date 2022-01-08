Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat touches Rs 48,510; silver stands at Rs 60,400 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is bought and sold in Mumbai and New Delhi at Rs 46,510 and Rs 46,750, respectively

The purchasing rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 48,510 today, 8 January, after witnessing a decline of Rs 320, when compared to yesterday’s selling price, which was Rs 48,830. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 60,400, observing a fall of Rs 200 from yesterday’s procuring price that was Rs 60,600.

Every day, the price of the yellow metal varies due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below is a list of gold rates in some major Indian cities on 8 January:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is bought and sold in Mumbai and New Delhi at Rs 46,510 and Rs 46,750, respectively. The rate of the precious yellow metal, in Chennai and Kolkata, reached Rs 44,860 and Rs 46,750, the same quantity, today.

As of 24-carat gold rate, 10 grams in the national capital is being traded at Rs 51,000 and in the financial capital, the much-in-demand metal is bought for Rs 48,510, for the same quantity. However, in Kolkata and Chennai, 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 49,450 and Rs 48,940, today for 10 grams.

Looking into other cities including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 48,650. Meanwhile, 22-carat of purity in both these southern cities is being purchased at Rs 44,600.

In Lucknow and Kerala, 22-carat gold is obtained at Rs 45,400 and Rs 44,600, for 10 grams. Also, the rate of 24-carat gold in both these cities has touched Rs 48,300 and Rs 48,650 for the same quantity. In Jaipur, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,890 for 10 grams and 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,190 for the same quantity.

Recent updates from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data show that gold futures today rose by 0.01 percent in value to reach Rs 47,455.00 while silver futures also witnessed a rise by 0.40 percent and stood at Rs 60,667.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram