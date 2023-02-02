Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 57,830; silver at Rs 73,300 per kilo
As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures that are set to mature on 5 April 2023, jumped 1.07 percent to Rs 58,507.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, surged 2.02 percent to Rs 71,250.00
In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 57,830 today, 2 February. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 73,300. The rate of the valuable yellow metal changes daily because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 53,010. The same quantity of this valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 53,160 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,160.
If you take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Mumbai and Kolkata costs Rs 57,830. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 59,080 in Chennai and Rs 57,990 in the national capital.
In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 53,160 and Rs 54,160, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 57,990 in Lucknow and Rs 59,080 in Coimbatore.
In Pune, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,010. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 57,830 in these areas.
In Patna, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 53,060. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,880 in the above cities.
