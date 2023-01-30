In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,440 today, 30 January. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 72,200. The rate of the precious metal fluctuates daily because of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 52,650. The same quantity of the valuable metal is available for Rs 52,800 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,500.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 57,440. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 58,370 in Chennai and Rs 57,590 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 52,800 and Rs 53,500, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 57,590 in Lucknow and Rs 58,370 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad, and, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,440 in the three areas.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,700. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 57,490 in the above cities.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures that are set to mature on 5 April 2023, rose 0.15 percent to Rs 57,363.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, gained 0.46 percent to Rs 68,646.00.

